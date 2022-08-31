Sarpy County coffee shops struggling to survive pandemic, inflation

Since the pandemic, coffee shops in Sarpy County have had to overcome many challenges.

Supply chain issues, staffing shortages, difficulty building community recognition and inflation are just some of the obstacles facing local businesses today.

Yet, while some coffee shops in Sarpy County are struggling to survive amid these hurdles, others are thriving.

The Bellevue Leader spoke with several local shops to ask how business is going.

Downtown Coffee Shop

Business at Bellevue's Downtown Coffee Shop has been going strong at its Olde Towne location for 38 years, owner Christine Kouba said.

After a three month closure in 2020 due to Covid, Kouba said Downtown Coffee has been packed ever since.

“Our customers are so good to us -- were so good about making sure they came in and tipped the waitresses very generously,” Kouba said. “It really did help.”

She attributes this to the staff’s personalities. Kouba said she and her staff make every effort to learn customer's names and care about their lives. Plus, she said, you can’t forget about the food.

Downtown Coffee is less like a modern-day coffee shop, selling a variety of drinks, Kouba said, and more like a traditional, “back in the day,” coffee shop. They act as a cafe-diner, offering breakfast and lunch with regular coffee.

“It’s chili like your mom would make,” Kouba said. “It’s homemade soups and homemade pies — they're all from scratch.”

Still, the business is facing some of the same problems as coffee shops focused on beverages. Retaining employees, for instance, is an ongoing concern, Kouba said.

Prices have already been raised once due to inflation, she said, and may need to go up again.

To save money, Kouba said she avoids throwing away food as much as possible. She pays close attention to who is walking through the door and to how much supplies she’s working with.

This allows her to carefully order just what she needs to operate.

Hard Bean Coffee Company

Hard Bean Coffee Company grew rapidly throughout Sarpy County after first opening a La Vista location in 2018, owner Mike Sutmaier said.

Sutmaier said business was increasing steadily. At its peak, the company operated nine locations, employing 41 employees.

Following a downtick in sales during the 2019 floods, Sutmaier said the pandemic significantly affected Hard Bean’s business in 2020.

The coffee shop moved exclusively to Offutt Air Force Base that year, now with just three locations.

It hasn’t been the same since, Sutmaier said. Employee expectations have shifted. Fewer customers visit, as they are concerned about the pandemic. Inflation increased the cost of operations.

“It’s been quite a challenge, overall,” Sutmaier said. “I’m just trying to figure out how to adapt and overcome.”

While Sutmaier aims to keep costs competitive, inflation has caused him to seriously consider raising prices for the first time in years.

Paying his employees is a primary concern. Sutmaier used government support for a while during the pandemic’s peak. He now works several other jobs in order to afford the business’ costs. He’s a full time contractor, real estate broker and personal coach.

“You just have to find ways to side hustle and make sacrifices,” Sutmaier said.

Green Bean Coffee Company

COVID-19 completely shifted business for Green Beans Coffee Company in Bellevue.

Before the pandemic, sales were going well and the coffee shop was making profits. They were even considering opening another cafe.

Operations manager Amber Ford said when the coronavirus hit, they worried they weren’t going to survive. But then, Ford said locals came to the shop in masses, showing “incredible” support. Drive through and online ordering both increased.

“Oddly for us, COVID was actually our turning point,” Ford said. “2020 was our best year ever.”

The coffee shop also had to navigate extraordinary circumstances when co-owner John Sievers died last year. Ford has been working through some of these store’s struggles more independently in her new role as operations manager.

Inflation has been another barrier, she said. Following a price analysis, Ford determined that the prices will have to go up, albeit not tremendously.

To save money, the company has been shopping at several different stores based on price comparison. They’ve also been throwing away as little as possible.

Getting their name out there is an obstacle all small coffee shops face, Ford said, as they generally having a small advertising budget.

She said it’s hard to become noticed when their business is surrounded by chains like Scooters, Starbucks and Dunkin'.

By providing school sponsorship and going to local events, Ford said Green Bean has managed to make waves in the coffee community.

Elevated Coffee Company

Gaining recognition is a hurdle that extends to Bellevue’s Elevated Coffee Company.

Owner Nick Soucek said not many know about this new coffee shop, located off Capehart Road.

“We’re off the beaten path,” Soucek said. “Once people know we’re here, they seem to be willing to go out of their way to come here.”

Despite the area’s lack of awareness, the coffee shop has seen much success since first opening in March, Soucek said.

Business has gone better than he’d predicted. Throughout the week, members of the Air Force pop in. Over the weekend, he said it’s more of a customer mix.

Being new, inflation hasn’t affected this locally roasted coffee shop much, since they based initial prices around the new, elevated costs.

Supply chain issues have, however, been a burden. Soucek said he’s had trouble getting plastic cups, so he stocks up whenever he can. Without those, he said, he’s left without much of a business to run.

Elevated is currently under renovations as it is opening a taphouse in a few months. Soon this Bellevue business will sell alcoholic coffee, beer and wine.

Stories Coffee Company

Another new coffee shop is coming to Sarpy County: Stories Coffee Company. Like Elevated,

Stories intends to offer alcoholic coffee among other beverages and food. This business model is becoming more popular, co-owner Dan Loutzenhiser said.

“In Omaha, the concept has really taken off,” Loutzenhiser said. “It is definitely a growing trend.”

Stories is expanding to Gretna -- with a location opening soon -- because other Omaha metro locations of the business have been doing well since its inception in 2020. The coffee shop was out with a mobile truck during Gretna Days.

Loutzenhiser said he and his wife, co-owner Brooke Loutzenhiser, chose Gretna because they appreciate its sense of community. He hopes Stories can quickly become part of the neighborhood as a gathering place.

“That’s what a coffee shop, when it first started, was meant to be,” Loutzenhiser said. “It’s where people went for business meetings, bible studies — just all sorts of different meetings and gatherings.”

Though Stories has largely prospered, the past couple of years have still posed many issues along the coffee shops’ journey.

Some of the biggest obstacles include staffing shortages and supply chain delays. While Loutzenhiser said Stories has worked diligently to keep business costs down, they’ve had to increase prices.

Loutzenhiser encourages other local businesses to hang in there through these tough times.

“The times we’re in right now, as local businesses, is very volatile,” Loutzenhiser said. “Hopefully, it flattens out soon.”