Sarpy County commissioners wrap-up

PAPILLION -- At the regularly scheduled weekly meeting of the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 23, the board approved a handful of zoning requests.

The board approved a special use permit and a development agreement with BSRE, LLC for a commercial recreation and camping area in an agricultural farming district commonly known as Vencil’s Island on the Elkhorn River, southeast of 252nd and Harrison streets. It will consist of five 50- by 100-foot pads for seasonal use only (April 1 to Oct. 30.)

In addition, the board approved a final plat for Woodsonia 204 – Harrison, LLC, for a subdivision to be located southwest of 204th and Harrison streets and known as Sunset Meadows. A subdivision agreement was also approved for various road and infrastructure projects for 327 lots.

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday at 3 p.m. at 1210 Golden Gate Drive in Papillion.

