Sarpy County DMV adopting online appointment system for driver license services

Online appointments will soon be offered at Sarpy County’s DMV office.

The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles announced that the new system for its Bellevue office also will be adopted throughout Omaha and Lincoln.

The booking system is being piloted at the Omaha Metro West DMV at 17007 Burt St. in Omaha. It will expand to the Omaha Metro South office at 4502 Maass Road in Bellevue and the Omaha Metro North office at 4606 N. 56th St. in Omaha sometime in July, when it will also be adopted in Lincoln.

Customers will be able to go to dmv.nebraska.gov to schedule an appointment and specify what services they need. Limited on-site appointments still will be offered, but they may not be available for same-day service.

“This new appointment system will enhance the customer experience in the Omaha, Bellevue and Lincoln areas,” Rhonda Lahm, director of the Nebraska DMV, said in a news release. “The new system will save time for customers and our services will be more efficient and more tailored to each individual customer’s needs.”

Services that can be done at a driver licensing office include first-time applications, written and drive testing, and renewals for permits, driver and commercial licenses and state ID cards.

Required paperwork and documents will still be required for appointments. Information on making online appointments will be provided with renewal notices sent in the mail.

“This new system is just one of many ways we are expanding our services and making a trip to the DMV quick and easy for Nebraskans,” Lahm said.

