Sarpy County Girl Scout cookie booth locations

Nebraska Girl Scouts started selling the organization’s famous cookies at booth across the state on Friday, Feb. 18.

Girl Scouts welcomed a new cookie called Adventurefuls, alongside the classics such as Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel deLites, and more. Cookie booth sales will run until March 20 this year.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program supports girl-led experiences through STEM programs, outdoor activities, community service projects and more. All cookie proceeds stay in Nebraska to support Girl Scout troops and members.

Bellevue

Vacant Lot/Set up Drive-thru style (enter and exit one way) across from Sinclair, 1008 W Mission Ave: Feb. 26 — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 27 — 1 to 5 p.m., March 13 — 2 to 6 p.m., March 14 — 2 to 6 p.m., March 15 — 2 to 6 p.m., March 16 — 2 to 6 p.m., and March 17 — 2 to 6 p.m.

Advanced Auto Parts, 1702 Harlan Drive: Feb. 26 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 13 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and March 19 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walgreens, 1802 Galvin Rpad S: March 19 — noon to 4 p.m.

St. Mary’s Church and School, 811 W 23rd Ave.: Feb. 26 — 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and Feb. 27 — 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Walmart/Bellevue, 10504 S 15th St.: Feb. 26 — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Feb. 27 — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., March 3 — 5 to 8 p.m., March 5 — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., March 6 — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., March 12 — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., March 13 — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., March 15 — 5 to 8 p.m., March 19 — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and March 20 — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Duet, parking lot drive-thru booth, 3604 Summit Plaza Drive: March 6 — noon to 4 p.m.

La Vista

NHM Giles, 9460 Giles Road: Feb. 26 — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Feb. 27 — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., March 3 — 5 to 8 p.m., March 5 — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., March 6 — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., March 12 — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., March 13 — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., March 15 — 5 to 8 p.m., March 19 — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and March 20 — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parkview Heights Elementary School, 7609 S 89th St.: March 8 — 3:30 to 7 p.m.,

Walgreens, 8380 Harrison St.: Feb. 25 — 5 to 8 p.m., March 4 — 5 to 8 p.m., March 11 — 5 to 8 p.m., March 14 — 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 6 p.m., March 15 — 9 a.m. to noon, March 16 — 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 6 p.m., March 17 — 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 6 p.m., and March 18 — 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 6 p.m.

Heights Draft Room, 7861 Main St., Suite H,: March 9 — 3 to 10 p.m.

Alamo Draft House, 12750 Westport Parkway: March 3 — 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., and March 4 — 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Springfield

Ace Hardware, 810 Park Drive: Feb. 26 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Springfield First United Methodist Church, 480 Main St.: March 5 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Papillion

Walmart Papillion, 8525 S 71st Plaza: Feb. 26 — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Feb. 27 — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., March 3 — 5 to 8 p.m., March 5 — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., March 6 — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., March 12 — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., March 13 —10 a.m. to 6 p.m., March 15 — 5 to 8 p.m., March 19 —9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and March 20 — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse Shadow Lake, 7302 Olson Drive: March 4 — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Lowes, 8707 S 71st Plaza: Feb. 26 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Feb. 27 — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walgreens, 11343 S 96th St.: March 5 — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fareway Grocery, 1325 Jersey St.: Feb. 26 — noon to 4 p.m., March 5 — 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., March 6 — 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., March 12 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wellington Senior Living, 501 E Gold Coast Road: March 19 — noon to 2 p.m.

Gretna

McKinney’s Food Center, in parking lot and inside store, 215 Enterprise Drive: Feb. 25 — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., March 5 — noon to 4 p.m., and March 6 — noon to 4 p.m.

Phillips 66/Gretna, Highway 6, 104 E Glenmore Drive: Feb. 26 — 10 a.m. to noon, Feb. 27 — 1 to 3 p.m., March 5 — 1 to 3 p.m., March 6 — 1 to 3 p.m., March 12 — 1 to 3 p.m., March 13 1 to 3 p.m., March 19 — 1 to 3 p.m., and March 20 — 1 to 3 p.m.

WalMart/Gretna, 11350 Wickersham Blvd.: Feb. 26 — noon to 6 p.m., Feb. 27 — 2 to 6 p.m., March 3 — 5 to 8 p.m., March 12 — noon to 3 p.m., March 13 — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., March 19 — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and March 20 — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.