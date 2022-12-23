Sarpy County Holiday Assistance Program makes season brighter for area families

This year, the holidays of more than 200 Sarpy County families are a bit brighter with the aid of a unique public-private partnership.

Every December for the last 30 years, the Sarpy County Holiday Assistance Program has provided gifts, food, clothes, books and other necessities to low-income families with children, as well as information and assistance for a variety of services.

“If you say you need Christmas, we want to supply it,” said Amanda Parker, human services program specialist for the City of Bellevue.

The program coalesced from a hodgepodge of area organizations, Parker said, including the Bellevue Christian Center, the City of Bellevue, the Eastern Nebraska Community Action Program, St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Papillion and Sarpy County General Assistance.

“They saw a much larger need and came up with a donation center,” she said. “Over the years, it has changed shape, moved, and continued to be flexible with what the residents need at the time.”

The Holiday Assistance Program holds sign-up events in early November. Once an application is accepted – including children’s’ ages, genders and sizes – caregivers get a chance to shop for holiday gifts, as they did this year on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Businesses, schools, civic groups and an army of volunteers contribute, gather and organize toys and other items in a temporary mall created at the Bellevue Christian Center.

Parker said every group has created their own niche for the event. St. Columbine’s volunteers collect clothing to create one new outfit for every child to wear. The men of the Papillion Area Lions Club have taken it upon themselves to ensure every basketball, football and soccer ball is properly inflated.

“They are workhorses. They come in, they want to have a donut, and they want to get to work,” Parker said.

When clients arrive, each gets a personal helper to guide them on a half-hour trip through the shopping space, picking up goodies for the stockings in one spot, grabbing a book in another area, then going through the neatly categorized tables of toys.

At the end of the shopping spree, Bellevue Christian Center volunteers gift-wrap every present while their guests relax, have a free bite of food and a cup of coffee. Parker said the meal promotes “a sense of camaraderie between the families,” easing any stress or embarrassment.

She said more often than not, when human service agency workers meet up with clients, it is during times of panic.

“It is overwhelming sometimes when you have never needed assistance before,” Parker said. “We want it to not be a crisis, but a joyous occasion.”