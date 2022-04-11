Sarpy County law enforcement to hold active shooter response training

PAPILLION -- Sarpy County law enforcement and rescue agencies will conduct a full-scale, multi-jurisdictional active shooter response training exercise at Cobalt Credit Union’s headquarters in Papillion on Sunday, April 24.

The exercise, called Operation Cobalt Safety, will begin at 11 a.m. at the Cobalt Credit Union, 7148 Towne Center Parkway. People in the area will see a heavy law enforcement and public safety presence, including police cruisers, ambulances, fire trucks and a helicopter.

“We want the exercise to be as realistic as possible, so we’ll be responding just like we would during an actual emergency,” said Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Kevin Griger. “Training in a real-life scenario allows our partners from every facet of emergency services to run through their response and find out where we, as a coordinated effort, can make improvements.”

This will be Sarpy County’s fourth active shooter response training and the first in a business/office setting. The previous exercises were at Werner Park in 2011, Papillion La Vista South High School in 2015 and at Bellevue University in 2018.

“As members of the Sarpy County community, we’re honored to host this important training exercise,” said Robin Larsen, president and CEO at Cobalt Credit Union. “It’s part of our commitment to keep our customers, our employees and our Sarpy County neighbors safe."

The training exercise is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. A team of volunteers will film the exercise and create videos to use as training materials, which will be shared with public safety agencies.

“We’re excited about Operation Cobalt Safety, and we’re thankful to Cobalt and the business community, as well as our many partners who are making this all possible,” Capt. Griger said. “We also want to remind the public that this is just an exercise, and that the law enforcement presence at this location on April 24 is not a cause for concern.”

The roads around Cobalt Credit Union will remain open throughout the exercise; however, drivers are asked to be aware of additional law enforcement and rescue vehicles using both Highway 370 and 72nd Street. The exercise will be complete by mid-afternoon.

In addition to Cobalt Credit Union staff and volunteers, more than 100 first responders from various organizations will take part in the exercise, including the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, Sarpy County Emergency Management, Sarpy County Emergency Communications, the Papillion Police and Fire Departments, the Bellevue Police and Fire Departments, the La Vista Police Department, the Gretna Fire Department, the Springfield Fire Department, the Nebraska State Patrol, CHI Health Midlands, Nebraska Medicine Bellevue, the City of Omaha, Air Methods, the Salvation Army and the American Red Cross.

