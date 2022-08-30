Sarpy County missing on projects due to dwindling availability of sites

Lack of available “greenfield” space for large-sized projects has become a problem for Sarpy County, according to the executive director of the county’s economic development agency.

Andrew Rainbolt of Grow Sarpy said that the region’s lack of new, completely undeveloped land will be a problem for the coming year, although business and housing development remains strong.

Rainbolt’s remarks came during a presentation on second quarter economic growth to the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Architects and engineers look for greenfield sites because it allows for design to be made largely free of preexisting constraints or infrastructure.

“We have missed out on a lot of projects just because we don’t have sites to submit,” Rainbolt said. “We are pretty much limited at this point to submitting buildings or building plans (where) other developers are in the process of development.”

Even those sites are beginning to dwindle, and they are limited to the 25,000 to 200,000 square foot or less range.

Nevertheless, Rainbolt said it has been “a very strong quarter of growth, balanced out both by commercial projects, industrial and housing.”

Sarpy County saw more than $460 million in building permit valuations issued in April, May and June. When added to the $210 million in valuations issued in the first quarter, 2022’s year-to-date $670 million represents a solid start.

Rainbolt said 2022 should not be compared with last year, when valuations issued at this point were an all-time high of $1.7 billion, mostly due to massive projects by Meta and Google. Those companies were still the heavy hitters this past quarter, with a $228 million valuation permit for Meta and a $21 million permit for Google.

Plats for single-family housing jumped year-to-date from 856 in 2021 to 1,294 in 2022, including large developments like Gretna’s Harvest Creek with 273, Papillion’s BelTerra with 224 and Bellevue’s Lakewood West with 178.

“That was almost a year’s worth of lots a couple of years ago,” Rainbolt said.

The county’s labor force has finally broken the 100,000 mark. It stands at 101,000 workers, with nearly 99,000 employed.

While unemployment ticked up to 2.4% in June, Rainbolt said he considers it a positive indicator for businesses looking for employees in a tight market.

Rainbolt said Grow Sarpy is seeking to break into the green energy market for future development, noting industries making items like batteries for renewable energy is the hot manufacturing sector now.