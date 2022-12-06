Sarpy County Museum celebrates season

The Sarpy County Museum hosted more than 75 holiday merrymakers during its annual Christmas Open House on Sunday, Dec. 4.
The museum at 2402 Clay St. in Bellevue is decorated for the holidays by local organizations, and features displays of nativity scenes from around the world.
The display runs through the holiday season, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Adam Branting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today