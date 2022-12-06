 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sarpy County Museum celebrates season

The Sarpy County Museum hosted more than 75 holiday merrymakers during its annual Christmas Open House on Sunday, Dec. 4.

The museum at 2402 Clay St. in Bellevue is decorated for the holidays by local organizations, and features displays of nativity scenes from around the world.

The display runs through the holiday season, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

