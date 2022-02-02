Sarpy County Museum on Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation's Wanderlist

The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation has launched a statewide travel adventure program.

The program -- named Wanderlist, a play on the word wanderlust -- launched Tuesday, Jan. 25, on National Plan Your Vacation Day. The program encourages travelers to visit Nebraska museums, libraries, parks and other historical points of interest, crossing off a list of Nebraska destinations and earning participation prizes along the way.

To provide additional support to historical organizations in Nebraska, the program emphasizes a commitment to awareness and the economic growth of Nebraska communities, and highlights Statewide Grants Program winners by giving them an additional opportunity for media exposure and increased tourism.

The NSHSF's Statewide Grant Program launched in 2021. Nearly $17,000 was awarded to 20 historical societies, museums and local libraries in 18 counties across the state.

Among those winners was the Sarpy County Museum, located at 2402 Clay St. in Bellevue.

Other awardees that were invited to participate in the Wanderlist program are Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation, Buffalo County Historical Society, Custer County Historical Society, Dakota County Historical Society, El Museo Latino, Fairmont Public Library, Gothenburg Historical Museum, Haigler Community Foundation, Hemingford Public Library, Indianola Public Library, Lied Lincoln Township Library, Lincoln County Historical Society, Long Pine Heritage Society, Merrick County Historical Society, Robert Henri Museum, Saunders County Historical Society, Seven Valleys Historical Society, Thomas County Historical Society and the Wayne County Historical Association.

The Wanderlist booklet will be available in April and will be downloadable and offered to the public through social media and the NSHSF website. Interested parties are encouraged to pre-order their booklet on the NSHSF website, www.nshsf.org.

Now in its 80th year, the NSHSF continues to protect and pass on Nebraska state history for future generations.