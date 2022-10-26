Sarpy County Museum plans move to Papillion into new, larger building

The Sarpy County Museum announced Wednesday that it plans to build a new, expanded facility at the corner of Highway 370 and South 90th Street in Papillion.

It would move from its current home at 2402 Clay St. in Bellevue, situated along the fence of Offutt Air Force Base near the Bellevue gate, to a centrally located position in Sarpy County.

The three-acre site would feature a 28,000-square-foot museum with space for the museum's current collection, traveling exhibits, administrative and education areas, and archival storage, according to a news release. The new museum would be more accessible and have improved parking, walkability and visibility to the public.

Ben Justman, the museum's executive director, said the project is significant for not just Sarpy County but the Omaha metropolitan area.

“We are thrilled to launch this step in the growth of the museum,” Justman said in the release. “Celebrating the human ingenuity of our communities, industries, and global impact in a dynamic new facility will strengthen our mission to preserve and promote Sarpy County history. We look forward to working with our many partners and supporters to create this valuable community resource.”

Expanding the museum will make space to house the nationally renowned Wimmer Railroad Collection. The private collection acquired by Bill and Judy Wimmer includes more than 10,000 pieces of railroad history.

Highlights of the collection include an electric train model city, a Union Pacific Plymouth Industrial locomotive, a UP section maintenance car, a telephone operator's switchboard, railroad communication signals, dining sets, engineering tools and other materials.

The Sarpy County Museum currently features the oldest still-standing train depot in Nebraska adjacent to its facility. The depot was built in 1869 by the Omaha Southwestern Railroad and later served the Burlington Railroad. It was relocated to the museum grounds in 1987 and has been restored with artifacts from early railroad history in the county.

The museum also acquired a 1960s era Union Pacific caboose, which it moved to the grounds in Bellevue from Springfield's Buffalo Park in 2014. The caboose has been under renovation.

Making the Wimmer collection available to the public would add another destination in the metro area for those interested in railroad history.

The Durham Museum in Omaha is housed in the historic Union Station and features train cars from the 1940s and 50s, including a Pullman car, along with an O scale model train display. Kenefick Park, located up a hill from Lauritzen Gardens, has two locomotives on display: a Centennial No. 6900, the largest diesel-electric locomotive ever built, and a Big Boy No. 4023, the largest steam locomotive ever built.

Council Bluffs offers two railroad museums — the Union Pacific Museum and the RailsWest Museum — along with the Golden Spike Monument, marking the eastern terminus of the first transcontinental railroad. The UP Musuem is housed in a historic Carnegie Library, while RailsWest is on the site of an 1899 depot built for the Chicago Rock Island and Pacific Railroad that's adjacent to a working railyard.

In Papillion, a historical marker by the Sump Memorial Library commemorates where the Union Pacific main line passed through the 1870s railroad town. The Wimmer collection would add more about Sarpy County's railroading history to the narrative across the metro area.

"Accepting the Wimmer Railroad Collection and expanding the museum into a true educational center is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Sarpy County Tourism Director Fred Uhe said in a brochure about the museum's expansion plans.

Inside the current facility, the museum's permanent exhibits provide information and artifacts illuminating the history of early residents, agriculture, transportation, the military and local communities. Its archives include a variety of newspapers published over the years in Sarpy County.

The museum offers tours of several Olde Towne landmarks, including the Log Cabin at 1805 Hancock St., Old First Presbyterian Church at 2002 Franklin St., and the Fontnelle Bank at the corner of Mission Avenue and Main Street. Tours are also provided upon request of the Moses Merrill Mission site southwest of Bellevue, where La Platte Road turns into South 56th Street.

The Sarpy County Historical Society operates the museum in conjunction with support from the county government. Find more at sarpycountymuseum.org.