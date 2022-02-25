Sarpy County Register of Deeds office moving to 1102 Building

PAPILLION -- The Sarpy County Register of Deeds division of the Clerk’s Office is moving to a new location. Starting March 7, the office will be in the Sarpy County 1102 Building at 1102 E First Street in Papillion.

The County Clerk services, such as passports, marriage licenses, liquor licenses and handicap permits, will remain at the 1210 Golden Gate Drive location.

“As much as we didn’t want to have separate locations, we felt this was the best option to better serve our customers and to create a more comfortable working environment for our staff members,” Deb Houghtaling, Sarpy County Clerk/Register of Deeds, said in a news release. “We look forward to serving our Register of Deeds customers at the new facility."

The 1102 Building also houses the Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office, Assessor’s Office, Veterans Service Office, Vehicle Inspection Department, Election Commission and Jury Commission. The county purchased the building in 2020 to accommodate construction of the new Sarpy County Correctional Center on the Sarpy County Courthouse campus.

“With construction on the Correctional Center underway in the parking lot of our main campus, the 1102 Building is an easily accessible location for our residents who have business with the county,” Don Kelly, chairman of the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners, said in a release. “We’ve designed the interior of the building so you can renew your vehicle registration, pay your property taxes, register to vote and complete other county business with ease.”

The Register of Deeds office will close at noon on March 4 to complete the move.