Sarpy County to spend ARPA funds on public safety

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners allocated $3.8 million in federal funds for towards public safety projects at its June 14 meeting.

The decision marks the third phase of spending the $36 million awarded to the county in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021. Sarpy County has already allotted in $22 million in two previous funding phases, with around $10 million yet to be distributed.