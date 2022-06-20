 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sarpy County to spend ARPA funds on public safety

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners allocated $3.8 million in federal funds for towards public safety projects at its June 14 meeting.

The decision marks the third phase of spending the $36 million awarded to the county in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021. Sarpy County has already allotted in $22 million in two previous funding phases, with around $10 million yet to be distributed.

Projects approved for funding include $1.1 million to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office for vehicle replacements, technology upgrades and storage enhancements; $950,000 in upgrades to Sarpy’s outdoor warning sirens; and $875,000 for mental health initiatives. An additional $500,000 will go towards area non-profits for services.

