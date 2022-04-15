Sarpy County treasurer candidates speak at forum

Three of the four candidates for Sarpy County treasurer shared their vision for the office with the Bellevue community at a forum on April 11. The event was hosted by the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce.

Doug Cook was the only one who did not participate in the forum.

Trace Jones was appointed to the interim role on April 13, 2021, after the previous treasurer, Brian Zuger, was voted out of his position. An audit report of the treasurer's office in November 2020 showed 14 deficiencies in distributions, reconciliation and reporting.

On March 9, 2021, state auditors released an attestation report showing that Zuger’s office overpaid or underpaid $12 million in public funds to different school districts and failed to properly disperse a percentage of revenue paid to the county from OPPD, which the utility pays in lieu of property taxes.

The Omaha, Millard, Gretna and Springfield Platteview school districts filed a lawsuit against the treasurer's office on Dec. 30, 2021, alleging the interim treasurer Jones has refused to pay back what the county owes them in tax payments, according to reports by the Omaha World-Herald.

Zuger has thrown his hat in the 2022 race. He spoke about his removal at the Monday evening forum.

"It was an unfortunate situation for us coming out of COVID," Zuger said. "Of all the things in the state's report that was given, we had fixed everything by the time the county board had their meeting."

Zuger said a lot of people have questioned why he is running for the position again.

"The reason I want to go back is I want to finish what we started," Zuger said.

Zuger said when he walked into the office two years ago, there was a "cultural vacuum" and a lack of a leadership structure.

Zuger has a bachelor's degree in organizational leadership from Bellevue University and a master's degree in public administration with a specialization in leadership, also from BU.

Zuger served as Sarpy County Commissioner for District 3 from November 2016 to January 2019. He was then elected to the treasurer's office and served from January 2019 until his removal in April 2021.

Zuger currently serves as a certified business and executive coach.

Jones, the current interim Sarpy County treasurer, said the office can provide three things to the public: accountability, transparency and customer service.

"I think the treasurer's office has excelled in all three of those areas since I have been in the office over the last year," Jones said. "Sarpy County taxpayers deserve to know that their hard-earned tax dollars are accounted for, secured and distributed to the proper entities."

Jones said that is exactly what his office has been doing -- $400 million in and $400 million out.

Jones has also invited the state auditors back to the office, whose work is ongoing at this point in time.

"Some people have said, Trace, that's crazy to ask the auditors to come back, that could be political suicide if that goes wrong," Jones said. "My answer is, it's not political, it's about accountability and transparency."

Jones also pointed to several improvements that have been made in the office since he took over.

"When I first took over the office in April of 2021 it took 78 minutes to register and title a new vehicle and we knew we had to get better," Jones said. "Fast forward four months to August of 2021 and we have knocked down that time to just over 10.5 minutes."

Jones said, from September until the now, the average customer wait times have been under three minutes.

"We are going to continue to give that great, that fast, friendly, accurate customer service to the citizens of Sarpy County," Jones said.

Jones has a bachelor's degree in management from Bellevue University and a master's degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma. Jones served in the U.S Air Force for 28 years in roles such as postmaster, chief master sergeant and command chief master sergeant.

After his service in the military, Jones worked for MacAulay-Brown, Inc. as a joint training analyst and program manager. Jones then took over the veterans service officer role in Sarpy County in 2018 before his appointment to as Sarpy County treasurer in April 2021.

Kim Young is running for the treasurer’s office and is bringing years of experience with her. Young is also the only Democrat running for any Sarpy County office.

Young has lived in the Sarpy County community for 23 years with her veteran U.S Air Force, and now pastor, husband. Young has raised three children, two of whom were born in Bellevue.

Young earned a Bachelor of Science in business with a minor in accounting from Wiley College in Marshall, Texas and completed further studies to obtain a Master’s of Business Administration degree with an emphasis in finance from Clark-Atlanta University in Atlanta, Georgia.

Her professional work experience includes working as a cost accountant, financial analyst and a purchasing card administrator.

For the last four years, Young has served as a substitute teacher for Bellevue Public Schools and Springfield Platteview Community Schools.

Young said Sarpy County is the fastest-growing county in Nebraska.

"It is the third most populous behind Douglas and Lancaster (Counties) and they have expanding school systems and regular announcements of significant new business investment, like the Google Data Center and the Amazon distribution center," Young said. "I believe that the Sarpy County office should be equipped to accommodate this role."

Young said she wants to represent the community of Sarpy County well.

"I am not a seasoned politician, but an ordinary citizen," Young said. "I am the only Democrat running in Sarpy County running for office. I believe there should be a balance."

She said those serving in public office should be qualified candidates reflecting the communities that they represent.

"If elected as Sarpy County treasurer, my priorities would be to provide accuracy, accessibility, accountability and integrity," Young said.

Jones said he wants to remain in the office to see his efforts through.

"Over the last year as the interim treasurer, I put in a lot of hard work," Jones said. "I put my heart and soul into turning that office around and I want to enjoy the fruits of my labor."

Jones said he has no political aspirations outside of the treasurer's office.

"I'm just a guy that really likes the job, who absolutely loves his staff and takes great pride in providing the citizens of Sarpy County a treasurer's office that is efficient and one that they can trust," Jones said.

Zuger said if he gets elected to the treasurer's office he wants to focus on three main things.

"The first one is to continue to expand on the computer systems and the systems that our employees use and get them better trained to service our tax payers," Zuger said.

Zuger said while there are some great customer service agents in the office now there is room for improvement.

"When I first walked in there people weren't trained, they didn't know how to run an excel spreadsheet most of them," Zuger said.

Zuger said he also wants to focus on expanding services and increase the ways taxpayers can do business with the treasurer's office.

"Most importantly that would be through new uses of computer systems and online mechanisms," Zuger said. He said this would allow taxpayers to access services from the county government all online.

The three candidates were then asked to identify the most important challenges facing the treasurer's office.

Jones said the election itself is a challenge to the office.

"Elections have consequences and Sarpy County residents are going to decide if they want more of what they had over the last year," Jones said. "Do they want a treasurer who practices accounting excellence as they have now or one who doesn't or someone who doesn't have experience in the office at all?"

Jones said he is confident that his team can meet any challenge -- even the exponential growth of the county.

"As long as I am in that office it doesn't matter what the problem or the challenge is -- we are going to overcome it because we are going to take it head-on," Jones said.

Zuger said the biggest challenge facing the office is one of culture.

"When I first walked into that office, it was a cultural vacuum, the silos in the office had silos," Zuger said.

Young said is it imperative to continue to lobby the legislature to stop unfunded mandates to counties to keep property taxes low.

"When we place unfunded or underfunded mandates on our political subdivisions, they really have few options to pay for those mandates outside of property taxes," Young said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.