Sarpy County Wastewater Agency breaks ground on unified water system

The Sarpy Cass County and Cities Wastewater Agency broke ground on April 20 on the new Unified Southern Sarpy Wastewater System.

The Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency, formed in 2017, is a multi-jurisdictional agency tasked with solving a regional issue: the lack of a unified sanitary sewer system in southern Sarpy County.

The six agency members -- Sarpy County and the cities of Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Gretna and Springfield -- have worked together to create a wastewater system that will help guide and encourage future development.

“This effort is a regional solution that no jurisdiction could tackle alone,” Don Kelly, chairman of both the Wastewater Agency and the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners, said in a press release. “It’s taken cooperation and partnership to get here, and I’m pleased to stand alongside our neighbors to create this system that will benefit not only Sarpy County and the Omaha metro area, but the State of Nebraska as a whole.”

Kelly recognized three individuals for their contributions to the project with the prestigious golden toilet award. The award itself is a miniature golden toilet and it was given to former State Sen. Sue Crawford, Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy Director Jim Macy and Rep. Don Bacon.

Crawford introduced and championed the legislation that allowed the county and cities to form the Wastewater Agency. Macy and his department awarded the agency a $69.8 million zero-interest loan to cover the initial construction costs. Bacon helped the agency secure $3.4 million in federal infrastructure funding.

Kelly said while Sarpy County is the smallest county in Nebraska, it is the fastest-growing county at the same time.

"People want to live in Sarpy County and this project will open that door so they can locate here," Kelly said.

To give scope of how large this project is for the county, currently there are around 70,00 properties that are on a tax list. After this project is completed, that number will increase by around 90,000.

Kelly said this increase in development represents around $3 billion and about 150,000 new inhabitants.

The Agency’s work to build the Unified Southern Sarpy Wastewater System has included approving a Growth Management Plan that established the Agency’s jurisdictional area. This area is largely south of a natural ridgeline that cuts across the county from east to west. The Agency has also signed an agreement to partner with the City of Omaha for wastewater treatment service.

User rates and connection fees will be used to fund the system. Initial construction work, which includes an interceptor sewer line to carry wastewater along Springfield Creek, will be paid for with a zero-interest loan from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

No property tax dollars will be used to pay for the system, according to the agency’s financial projections.

In full, the system is expected to cost approximately $250 million and will be built in phases over the next 20 to 50 years.

The system is expected to open 97,000 new parcels for development. The county currently has 67,000 developed parcels. Additionally, development in the Agency’s jurisdiction is estimated to generate incremental tax revenue of:

• $21 million annually in sales tax revenue for the Sarpy cities.

• $74 million annually in sales tax revenue for the state.

• $31 million annually in property tax revenue for the Sarpy cities.

• $29 million annually in property tax revenue for Sarpy County.

