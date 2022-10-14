Sarpy County's first monkeypox case confirmed by local health department

Monkeypox has officially reached Sarpy County.

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department announced Friday morning that a Sarpy County man has a confirmed case of the disease.

The man, whose age is between 35 to 44, is isolating at home. A contact investigation is underway to inform people who may have been exposed, according to a news release from the health department.

The SCHD says the risk to the public remains low. Anyone with a characteristic monkeypox rash that looks like pimples or blisters should contact their health care provider. Other symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and exhaustion.

Douglas County has reported 25 confirmed cases of monkeypox as of Thursday, according to the Douglas County Health Department. More than 27,000 cases have been reported in the U.S., including 31 across Nebraska, according to CDC data.

Monkeypox is spread through close and personal skin-to-skin contact with an infected person’s rash, scabs, body fluids, respiratory secretions or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex.

Some people have been infected by handling objects such as clothing or linens used by a person with monkeypox, according to the SCHD.

Monkeypox can spread to anyone, although nationally the virus has mainly spread among gay and bisexual men.

Antivirals that are used to treat smallpox may be used to help patients with a monkeypox infection. A vaccine is being prioritized to people who are at the highest risk of infection.

The U.S. outbreak seems to have peaked in early August, according to the CDC. Only one death in the country has been attributed to monkeypox.

Marc Lipsitch, director of science in the agency’s disease-forecasting center, attributed the recent decline to increasing vaccinations, cautious behavior by people at risk and infection-derived immunity in the highest risk populations.

Find more information at sarpycasshealthdepartment.org/monkeypox or cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox.