Sarpy Douglas Law Enforcement Academy graduates 20

LA VISTA -- Sarpy law enforcement agencies now have 12 fresh officers on the streets, following graduation from the Sarpy Douglas Law Enforcement Academy on Thursday, May 27.

A total of 20 graduates -- including two from the Bellevue Police Department -- took their oath of office at La Vista’s Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, and repeated their core ethical values: honor, charity, courage, service.

The Sarpy Douglas Law Enforcement Academy is a 20-week program, consisting of classroom work, firearms, defensive tactics, emergency vehicle operation, and physical fitness training. The academy was established in 2018.

This class’s graduates include Ofc. Evita Saucedo and Ofc. Grant Sparr of the Bellevue Police Department. Saucedo was presented awards for Academic Achievement and Perseverance, and Sparr received the Top Gun Award for marksmanship.

Dep. Riley McCarthy, Dep. Tyler Williams and Dep. Chad Williamson will join the ranks of the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office. McCarthy and Williams received Physical Fitness awards. McCarthy also received the Honor Recruit Award from his fellow class members and instructors.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.