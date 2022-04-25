Sarpy First Responders drill for mass shooting

PAPILLION -- On Sunday, April 24 virtually every emergency, law, fire and rescue department in Sarpy County took part in a full-scale, active-shooter response training drill at Cobalt Credit Union’s headquarters at 72nd Street and Highway 370 in Papillion.

While assessment teams, police chiefs and other officials looked on -- some from a temporary video center that captured the action -- armed law enforcement swept the building for a gunman. First-responders assessed, treated and transported multiple victims to area hospitals, including two trips by a Life-Net helicopter.

Operation Cobalt Safety included a single “shooter” and more than 30 “victims” from the walking wounded to the dead. Realistic-looking special effects wounds, applied by specialized makeup artists called moulage artists, included bullet holes, glass cuts and a protruding bone in one case.

At a mock family-reunification center nearby, safety officers, American Red Cross and the Salvation Army stood by to help the non-injured survivors and inform “family” members of the status of their loved ones.

“Training in a real-life scenario allows our partners from every facet of emergency services to run through their response and find out where we, as a coordinated effort, can make improvements,” said Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Kevin Griger.

This was Sarpy County’s fourth active shooter response training and the first in a business/office setting. Previous exercises were at Werner Park in 2011, Papillion La Vista South High School in 2015 and at Bellevue University in 2018.

The Cobalt Credit Union exercise had added emphasis for the care and treatment of the wounded, as the “shooter” in this scenario committed suicide early on.

The training exercise was funded by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“Cobalt has been an incredible partner, allowing us to use their facility,” Capt. Griger said. “We also want to thank all of the volunteers and partner agencies for making this training possible.”

“As members of the Sarpy County community, we were honored to host this important training exercise,” said Robin Larsen, President and Chief Executive Officer at Cobalt Credit Union. “It’s part of our commitment to keep our customers, our employees and our Sarpy County neighbors safe."

In addition to Cobalt Credit Union staff and volunteers, more than 100 first responders from various organizations took part in the exercise, including Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, Sarpy County Emergency Management, Sarpy County Emergency Communications, Papillion Police Department, Papillion Fire Department, Bellevue Police Department, Bellevue Fire Department, La Vista Police Department, Gretna Fire Department, Springfield Fire Department, Ralston Fire Department, Nebraska State Patrol, CHI Health Midlands, Nebraska Medicine Bellevue, City of Omaha, Air Methods, the Salvation Army and the American Red Cross.

