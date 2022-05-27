 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sarpy senior sporting successful

The first-ever Sarpy County Senior Olympics, held at the Papillion Landing Field House on May 18, was a heroic tournament of will and skill between the senior centers of Bellevue, La Vista and Papillion. Aged athletes were pitted against each other in battles of wit and grit including pool noodle javelin, paper airplane flying, Nerf sharp shooting, cup stacking, trivia, ladder golf, shot put, ping-pong bowling, putting and a spelling bee.

ABOVE: John Leonovicz of the Bellevue Senior Center was a dead-eyed roller during the ping-pong bowling competition at the Sarpy County Senior Olympics on May 18 at Papillion Landing. BELOW: (Left) Bellevue Senior Center competitor Lynne Lee experiences the thrill of victory at the Senior Olympics as JoAnne Baron and John Leonovicz look on.
