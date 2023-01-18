Schools close, cities declare snow emergencies before winter storm

A winter storm is expected to bring a mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet followed by snow, according to the National Weather Service.

The precipitation mix is expected to begin around 9 a.m. or later Wednesday, said Paul Fajman, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Valley office.

The precipitation is then expected to transition to snow Wednesday afternoon or evening. The timing of that transition will determine how much snow the area will see, Fajman said.

“If it’s an earlier transition, we will see those snowfall totals closer to 7 inches,” he said.

The highest potential for snowfall will occur between about 2 p.m. and 9 p.m., Fajman said.

Bellevue Public Schools, Papillion La Vista Community Schools, Springfield Platteview Community Schools and Gretna Public Schools all called a snow day for Wednesday.

Omaha Public Schools and Millard Public Schools announced that the districts will have a remote learning day Wednesday. In addition, the Archdiocese of Omaha announced that all Omaha Catholic schools will be closed.

Metro Community College closed its campuses Wednesday, including its Sarpy Center in La Vista. Online and remote learning activities continue as normal.

Bellevue announced that street crews will work to keep main thoroughfares and residential streets passable and will "officially curb back all the city streets" starting Thursday at 4 a.m. The city plans to haul snow from Olde Towne on Friday morning. Residents are asked to keep vehicles off roads and parked in driveways where able.

The Bellevue Public Library announced plans to close at 5 p.m. Wednesday. All children's programs at the library are canceled, based on the decision by BPS to close school.

Papillion declared a snow emergency between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday. During this time, residents are asked to not park vehicles on the street.

La Vista declared a snow emergency between 8 a.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday. Residents should move all vehicles from residential streets to allow plow crews a clear path.

All Wednesday programs at the La Vista Senior Center, La Vista Community Center and La Vista Public Library are canceled, including senior lunch service and the special services bus, as well as all recreation practices.