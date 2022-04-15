Scooter’s Coffee to match customer donations to support Ukrainian refugees

Scooter’s Coffee franchisees in the Omaha area are teaming up with their customers in April to raise donations that will directly support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Through the end of April, more than 50 participating Scooter’s Coffee locations in the Omaha and Kansas City area markets will accept donations at checkout as part of a “Compassion Ukraine” fundraising effort with YouCanFreeUs Foundation, which will support Ukrainian refugees.

Customers may add a donation of $1 or more to their Scooter’s Coffee tab at checkout and donations at most participating locations will be matched by Scooter’s Coffee, up to $30,000.

Visit youcanfreeus.org for more information.

Participating locations include the following Bellevue stores: 36th Street and Highway 370; Fort Crook Road; 22nd Street and Capehart Road; Harlan Drive and Galvin Road.