Scooters co-owners to be inducted into Omaha Business Hall of Fame

Don and Linda Eckles, co-owners of Scooters Coffee, will be inducted into the Omaha Business Hall of Fame.

“It’s really heartwarming,” Linda Eckles said. “We’re very, very thankful.”

The two have become well-known in the community since they first opened the coffee shop on Cornhusker Road in Bellevue 25 years ago.

Now, Scooters Coffee is operating in around 30 states with almost 500 stores. That number continues to grow, Don Eckles said.

Around 100 of those stores are in Nebraska, the Eckles said. They said they’re in nearly every town that has a population of more than 4,000 people.

“We’re just so proud to be Nebraskans,” Don Eckles said. “We love being here, we love that our business is here.”

Scooters is headquartered at 10500 Sapp Brothers Drive in Gretna. In May, the company opened a second metro area distribution center less than 5 miles away at 13564 Valley Ridge Drive in La Vista.

The La Vista facility includes 46,000 square feet of warehouse space for storing and shipping coffee, as well as and 9,000 square feet of office space to accommodate the company’s rapid expansion. The Gretna facility focuses on roasting and bakery operations.

The Eckles attribute much of their success to their focus on customer service.

“Yeah, it is the best drink on the planet, but we serve it with smile,” Don said.

Linda Eckles launched a Happy Face campaign, where employees would put happy face stickers on their guests’ coffees. It helped differentiate them from other coffee shops, she said. It also made people’s day, as many said they took the stickers back to their offices and stuck them around their desk.

The company’s core values, held dearly, are integrity, love, humility, courage, Don Eckles said. To focus on those values, they hire people who believe in those same ideas.

The two said they’re grateful for the recognition and are planning to open around 100 more stores this year.

The Eckles will be inducted into the Omaha Business Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Aug. 17, during a gala at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha. The hall of fame is organized by the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce.

Other inductees to the hall of fame are John F. Lund, founder and chairman of the Lund Company; Jay Noddle, president and CEO of Noddle Companies; and Carmen Tapio, CEO of North End Teleservices.

Find more information at omahachamber.org/BHOF.