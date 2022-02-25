Segments of 180th Street and 180th Avenue to close

Starting Feb. 28, 180th Street from Highway 370 to Merion Drive will be closed for construction for several months.

Also, 180th Street from Merion Drive to Camelback Avenue will be closed to through traffic. Local traffic on this segment of 180th will be restricted to one-way traffic going northbound. Drivers who need to access 180th Street can do so by taking 174th Street north from Highway 370, then west on Oakmont Drive to 179th Street, then 179th north to Merion Drive, which will have access to northbound 180th Street.

Work on 180th Street is expected to last through the summer.

Additionally, 180th Avenue at the intersection of 180th Street will close for storm sewer installation. Once the installation is complete, the intersection will reopen with temporary surfacing. During this closure, the public can access the Garden Oaks neighborhood via Margo Street from the north. This closure is expected to last through mid-March.