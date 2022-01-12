Senior column: Swingen doing well in Fargo

The Ralston Senior Center looks a bit bare with the Christmas decorations all down. The undecorating went fast with the assistance of two city workers, Cliff Whitley and Jason Hall, and senior center members Ron Wilson, Alice Becker, Pat Walkemeyer, Virginia Hilbers, Charlotte Doyle and Molly Bartlett. Diane West said she really appreciated all the help.

I heard from Lorna Swingen, a longtime member of the Ralston Senior Center. She has moved to Fargo, North Dakota and is close to son, Larry, who stops by often. Loren, “Ole,” was there for a short time before he became ill and passed away. She said she “misses his smile and twinkling eyes.” Her apartment sounds lovely with all the modern conveniences, she said she just uses the fridge and microwave as they serve breakfast and lunch. There is a lovely library in the building, which delights Lorna, an avid reader. She exercises by walking a mile each day around the square at the end of the building. From what I’ve seen of Fargo on television, it is a good thing there are all those things inside. Lorna says “it is bitter cold with lots of snow” so she “will not be going outside for a while.” Her address is 4440 37th Avenue South Apt 218, Fargo, North Dakota 58104.

Rita Guenette enjoyed the Christmas lights tour on the La Vista Senior Center bus. The neighborhoods were fantastic and she had not seen the main streets of La Vista and Papillion lit up before. I had done the tour last year and encouraged her to do it this year. She called too late to get in on the Dodge House Tour so instead went with Teresa Hassler and thoroughly enjoyed the tour; the weather was beautiful that day. A reminder to call in your reservation for La Vista tours and lunch outings as soon as you receive your newsletter, they do fill up fast.

Charlene Lauer had been thinking about trying the Tai Chi classes to improve her balance; falling is something we really want to avoid at our age. She and Darla Majewski, both veterans, are now doing the classes weekly at the VA. Tai Chi classes are also held Tuesday and Thursdays at 11 a.m. at the La Vista Senior Center; cost is 50 cents per session.

I had told you of the entertainment scheduled at La Vista on the 18th, Billy Troy. There will also be entertainment on Wednesday the 26th by Merrymaker Tim Javorsky. Bundle up and venture out; enjoy the fun. I miss taking part in those activities and am planning to schedule an outing and introduce a friend to the senior center when the number of COVID cases starts going down.

Carolyn Sullivan, who has really enjoyed being a grandmother now that she is retired, took two grandchildren to the movies on our frigid day. They wore masks, cleaned off their seats, were able to enjoy popcorn by carefully eating it under their masks. When they got home it was hot chocolate time.

Keep warm and safe. Wear your masks, keep social distance, wash your hands and stay safe. Vaccinations are still available if by chance you have not gotten yours yet.

Janet Rentko is a member of the La Vista and Ralston Senior Centers.