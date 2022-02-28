Senior softball registration open

Senior softball is alive and well in the Omaha/Council Bluffs area. Spring is just around the corner and the start of the senior softball is soon upon us. This year there are three senior leagues to choose from. The NE/IA Friday Morning Senior League (FMSL), Nebraska Senior Softball league, and a new senior league on Tuesday mornings.

The FMSL league is for men and women over the age of 50 and has no upper age limit. The league started with two teams and has grown to eight teams. The FMSL league has a sign-up registration that starts in early spring and a player draft begins shortly after registration closes. Players will be drafted to a new team every year and the season lasts 20 weeks. For the players’ safety there are a few additional rules in senior softball.

The Nebraska Senior Softball league plays on Monday and Wednesday nights. The Nebraska Senior Softball league is also for men and women over 50, has additional rules, a sign-up registration and a player draft. Players on the Monday/Wednesday night league play on the drafted team for two years. The Monday/Wednesday night league has an American Division and National Division with seven teams in each division.

This spring, a new league was formed and will play on Tuesday mornings. The Tuesday league will follow the same rules as the Friday morning league except there will be two drafts -- one at the beginning of the season and a second in the middle of the season. This will give players the opportunity to play with two different teams in one season.

All senior softball leagues will be played at the La Vista Sports Complex at 7629 Josephine Street, La Vista.

If interested in playing, contact r_djensen@yahoo.com for the Monday/Wednesday night league, jtczuba@hotmail.com for the Tuesday morning league and braton2001@yahoo.com for the Friday morning league.