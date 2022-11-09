Several Bellevue student-athletes sign letters of intent on National Signing Day

Several athletes from Bellevue East and West signed their letters of intent on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Leading those signees is Bellevue West boys basketball’s Josiah Dotzler, who signed his official letter of intent to Creighton University on Wednesday.

Dotzler’s teammate, Jaxon Stueve, signed to Concordia, and girls basketball’s Faith Elmore to Grand View.

Another Division I signee for the Thunderbirds is softball center fielder Madi Hays, signed to play at University of Texas-San Antonio. After setting or tying 11 season and career records at Bellevue West, Hays will enroll early at UTSA in the spring.

“When I do arrive in January, I’ll be on pace with the girls already there and then I can hit the ground running with all the girls there,” she said. “And I’m really excited about that.”

Baseball’s Tyler Jeffus (Iowa Western CC) and Jackson Steele (Oklahoma Christian) also signed their letters of intent.

From Bellevue East, basketball players Mya Skoff (Lindenwood) and Eli Robinson (Moringside), and cross country/track and field athlete Nate O’Brien (Doane) signed their NLIs.

Connor Capece (Omaha Gross baseball) signed to play at Creighton.