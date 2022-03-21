Severe Storm Spotter Training scheduled for March 24

The Sarpy County Emergency Management Agency is partnering with the National Weather Service to provide a free Severe Storm Spotter Training.
The training is open to the public and will be held March 24 at the Bellevue Fire Training Site, 3100 SP Benson Drive. The venue will open at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m.
Training topics will include thunderstorm structure, spotting techniques, reporting criteria and safety.
Adam Branting
