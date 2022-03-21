 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Severe Storm Spotter Training scheduled for March 24

  • 0

The Sarpy County Emergency Management Agency is partnering with the National Weather Service to provide a free Severe Storm Spotter Training.

The training is open to the public and will be held March 24 at the Bellevue Fire Training Site, 3100 SP Benson Drive. The venue will open at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m.

Training topics will include thunderstorm structure, spotting techniques, reporting criteria and safety.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert