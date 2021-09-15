'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' is a landmark film

I imagine it must be exciting to finally have Asian culture in the mainstream more and more. This film represents Asian culture in a respectful manner and in some parts pokes fun at Marvel Studios’ choices in the past.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” tells the story of Shang-Chi (Lu), a master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, being forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization led by his father Xu Wenwu (Tony Chiu-Wai Leung.)

While this is for sure a superhero movie, I honestly was more intrigued by the familial aspects of the film. The family dynamics explored throughout the movie bring a breath of fresh air to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Leung does an an excellent job of portraying a complicated father figure that at his core loves his family; albeit he does train his son to be a master assassin.

The film goes a tad off the rails in the latter half of the movie, when it goes full superhero. While I did not hate the second half, it did break my immersion a bit when the film goes from a martial art movie to out of this world opposition.

I understand that Marvel must set up Shang-Chi as someone that can stand with fellow Avengers characters so I will it ding the movie too much for the second half.