Sheriff's 'No Shave November' raises over $5,700

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office has donated more than $5,700 to seven area nonprofits. The money was raised through the annual No Shave November campaign.

Sheriff Jeff Davis presented checks to the following nonprofits on Friday, April 8: Angels Among Us, Autism Action Partnership, Lift Up Sarpy, Moving Veterans Forward, Patriotic Productions, Sarpy County Sheriff's Office Foundation and Scatter Joy Acres.

Each year in November and December, Sheriff's Office employees have the option to donate money to the fundraiser in lieu of shaving their facial hair, normally a requirement of the department's grooming standards. Non-sworn employees who donate to the campaign are given the opportunity to wear jeans instead of their business attire.

Employees who participate in the campaign then nominate charities or nonprofit organizations to receive the donations from the campaign upon its completion.