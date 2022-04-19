Sheriff's Office to host Safe Summer Expo

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office will host the free, family-friendly Safe Summer Expo at Shadow Lake Towne Center, 72nd Street and Highway 370, on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The expo will feature more than 30 community safety organizations.

“The Sarpy County Safe Summer Expo will be full of information and fun for you and your family to learn about staying safe this summer and all year long,” Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said in a press release.

The expo will have several giveaways, including bicycle helmets and a free bike.

“We are excited to have 500 bicycle helmets to give away, courtesy of AAA - The Auto Club Group. Members of the Bellevue Bicycle Club will be showing families how to correctly fit the helmets. It's a great way to promote bicycle safety,” Davis said.

Several local law enforcement agencies will be showing off their emergency equipment, including department cruisers, boats, motorcycles, ATVs and emergency response vehicles, along with the Omaha Police Department's Able 1 helicopter.

Area fire departments will be in attendance to talk about fire safety and how you can stay safe from accidental fires. Sarpy County 911 will be at the expo, teaching children and families about calling 911 during an emergency.

Other safety organizations participating in the first inaugural expo include:

● Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office

● Papillion Police Department

● La Vista Police Department

● Bellevue Police Department

● Omaha Police Department

● Nebraska State Patrol

● Papillon La Vista Fire Department

● Bellevue Fire Department

● Gretna Fire Department

● Springfield Fire Department

● Omaha Public Power District

● The American Red Cross

● Sarpy County Emergency Management.

● NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

● National Safety Council - Nebraska

● Children’s Hospital

● Burlington Northern Railroad

● Nebraska Regional Poison Center

● Nebraska Game and Parks

● Drug Enforcement Administration

● Keep Kids Alive – Drive 25

● Nebraska Humane Society

● Sarpy County Tourism

● Moving Veterans Forward

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.