Shug's Comfort Food carries on culinary legacy in Olde Town Bellevue

Brandon Davis knew from a young age that one day he wanted to own and run his own restaurant.

After going through culinary school, Davis eventually found himself working for Justin Epting at Quick Bites Soul Food in Olde Town Bellevue.

Epting died on Feb. 13 of this year and Quick Bites Soul Food announced on June 29 that it would be closing its doors.

Davis said he worked at Quick Bites Soul Food for five years and did not want to see the work he put into the establishment go to waste.

He decided it was time to hunker down and fulfill one of his lifelong dreams.

“Justin would have wanted that. He taught me a lot of the stuff that I know now,” Davis said.

The name Shug’s Comfort Food serves as tribute to one of Davis’s loved ones.

“I’ve named it after my mom. My mom has passed away 11 years ago today,” Davis said.

Oct. 1 would have been his mother’s 50th birthday and Davis said he know his mom would be proud if she could talk to him now.

His mom was the major cook in the family and was behind a lot of the memorable meals in Davis’s life.