Silva, Jr. pleads guilty to charges surrounding Sonic shootings

The defendant charged in the shooting deaths of two Sonic employees has pleaded guilty.

Roberto Silva, Jr., pleaded guilty on Monday, March 7, to two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree arson and several other charges related to a deadly shooting at a Bellevue restaurant, according to the Sarpy County Attorney's Office.

According to the office and police reports:

On Nov. 21, 2020, Silva threw an incendiary device, ignited materials in a rental truck and opened fire in the Sonic Drive-In near 15th Street and Cornhusker Road. Four employees were shot inside the restaurant and three employees were able to flee without injury. Two of the victims died at the scene.

On Jan. 24, Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov announced his intent to seek the death penalty in the case. On Feb. 11, he filed a "Notice of Aggravators" that outlines the aggravating circumstances in the case, including: the murders were committed in an effort to conceal the commission of a crime or to conceal the identity of the perpetrator of such crime; the murders were especially heinous, atrocious, cruel or manifested exceptional depravity by ordinary standards of morality and intelligence; at the time the murders were committed, the offender also committed another murder; the offender knowingly created a great risk of death to at least several persons; and the murders were committed knowingly to disrupt or hinder the lawful exercise of any governmental function or the enforcement of the laws.

Silva's plea means his case will not go to trial. However, the county attorney's office said his plea does not change Polikov's plan to seek the death penalty.

"Roberto Silva knowingly walked into a restaurant that day and killed two people and injured two others," Polikov said in a press release. "The death penalty case will move forward."

The Nebraska Supreme Court will appoint a panel of three district court judges to determine whether the state has proven the statutory aggravators and if the death penalty is warranted, the county attorney's office said.

Silva also recently pleaded guilty to the charge of identity theft. Silva illegally used another person's identity and Sonic Drive-In mobile account to obtain food from the same Sonic three days before the shootings occurred. The judge sentenced Silva to six month in prison for that crime, but credited him with six months of time served.

Silva remains in jail awaiting sentencing on the charges related to the shooting.