Simon to lead Sarpy County Planning & Building Department

Sarpy County recently hired Don Simon to serve as the Director of the county’s Planning & Building Department, a role key to growth and development in the fastest growing county in the state.

“Don brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this role, from floodplain management to the building inspection process. Throughout our selection process, it was clear that his professionalism and expertise are exactly what we need on our leadership team,” said Beth Garber, Assistant County Administrator for Internal Services, whose duties include oversight of the Planning & Building Department.

Simon joined Sarpy County in November 2021 as the Chief Building Official. He previously served as the Chief Building Official for the City of Fremont and as a Building Inspector for the City of La Vista. He also worked as an inspector for the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Real Estate Assessment Center.

Simon earned his bachelor’s degree in construction engineering technology from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He holds several specialty certificates and licenses, including as a Certified Building Inspector, Commercial Building Inspector, Accessibility Inspector, Plans Examiner, Residential Mechanical Inspector, Residential Plumbing Inspector and FEMA Certified Floodplain Manager.

The Sarpy County Planning & Building Department prepares and updates the county’s comprehensive plan, evaluates zoning changes and floodplain development permits, reviews subdivision plans and updates zoning and subdivision regulations.

“I’m excited to continue working with the building and development community in Sarpy County, and honored to be chosen to guide the incredibly talented and dedicated team who work in the Sarpy County Planning & Building Department,” Simon said.