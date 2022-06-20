SOCCER: Bellevue represented well as Vazquez scores winning PK at Showcase

At the Nebraska High School Soccer Senior Showcase on Saturday at Skutt Catholic, Bellevue East's Layla Vazquez scored the winning penalty for Specialtees in the Class A girls game.

"Every PK I just have to forget about anything else," Vazquez said. "And I actually ended up changing my spot at the last second because the keeper was more on the right than left, and I'm like, well, chances are it'll go in if it's going left."

For Vazquez, being able to represent the Chieftains one last time was nice but also "kind of weird" because of the "small circles."

"I've played with so many of these girls since I was little, and then here we all are," she said. "We've gone our separate ways, but we're all together again. So it was really nice just being with everyone again."

Vazquez's soccer career will continue as she plans to play at Bellevue University.

Along with Vazquez the the light team, Alyssa Fjelstad represented Bellevue West, and on the Cardscapes Omaha dark team, Jocelyn Rodriguez and Ximena Morales represented Omaha Bryan.

In the Class A boys game, Carlos Vargas played for Neurology Consultants dark team after being a part of the special Omaha Bryan Bears team that made a run to the state semifinals.

"It was beautiful," Vargas said. "I know some points in the season it was rough, they were doubting us, but at the end of the day we picked it up and made history, made it to the state semifinals for the first time and it was a beautiful feeling I'm never gonna forget."

Vargas added "it feels great" to be selected for the Senior Showcase.

"I was shocked when I saw my name on it, but I guess I earned it," he said. "All the hard work pair off with Bryan, we made history, and I guess everything pays off."

Vargas said he's "working on" his college plans, but has talked with Southeast Community College and has "big news coming soon."

Aside from Vargas, Isaac Robles represented Bellevue West.

In the boys Class B game, Andrew McNamara and Jake Barnard represented Omaha Gross Catholic. McNamara will be attending University of Nebraska-Lincoln and play on their club team, while Barnard will go to Grand Canyon University in Arizona, where he plans on playing intramurals.

Although he isn't a student at Gross, Barnard said it was "an honor" to play for the Cougars one last time.

"The past four years have been an honor playing for them," he said.

"I'm very proud, very honored," McNamara added. "Of all the things I put into our high school team, it's a real joy to play in this game."

