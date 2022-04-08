 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER: Recap of Belleuve schools in Metro Tournament round of 16

BW corner.JPG

Bellevue West (white) defends a corner from Papillion-La Vista (maroon) during the Metro Tournament Round of 16 on Friday night in Papio.

 Peter Burtnett

In the round of 16 of the Metro Tournament on Thursday after the play-in games two nights earlier, Omaha Bryan boys soccer advanced with a 1-0 win over Millard West, while both Bellevue East and West teams fell short.

After beating Omaha Northwest 4-2 in a shootout on Tuesday, Bellevue East boys soccer faced Omaha Westside. The Chieftains fell 5-1 to drop to 2-8 on the season.

Meanwhile, the East girls were edged out 2-1 by Papio South and fell to 3-5 on the season.

For West, the boys lost 5=6-1 to Papio South, dropping to 1-4, while the girls fell 3-0 to Papio, as their record falls to 3-4.

The outlier was the Bryan boys, who fought out a tough 1-0 win over Millard West with 77th minute winner. The Bears will face Omaha Westside on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Millard West.

After beating Omaha North 7-0 on Tuesday, the Bryan girls lost 10-0 to Elkhorn South to fall to drop to 3-6.

