SOFTBALL: Bellevue East starts off well in preseason, has learning to do

Bellevue East softball will be learning a lot in the early stages of the season, but got off to a solid start with a tie against Papillion-La Vista South and a win over Omaha Burke on Saturday.

The Chieftains will open the regular season at Millard West at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, before hosting the Chieftain Softball Tournament the following two days.

“So we definitely will be learning a lot real quick here,” Chieftains head coach Casie Onken said. “I think having the home tournament and having the high level of competition that's in this tournament just really sets your teams apart and says here's what we got.”

Friday’s games will be against Blair (noon) and Papillion-La Vista (2 p.m.), while Saturday’s games will be determined by placement in the pool. Onken said even just a win or two would be a positive in a tough tournament.

“We’re really young and have a lot of freshmen starting,” Chieftains head coach Casie Onken said. “So, to stand up to a probably experienced varsity pitcher right out of the blocks, I thought that they did well and they looked like they had some competence at the plate, and they were fired up and they were ready to play.”

In the Hall of Fame Jamboree opener against the Titans, the Chieftains took an early lead with an RBI single via bunt by right fielder Zoe Keene in the bottom of the second inning.

Papio South answered back with a two-run double by Clare Ullery and pushed the lead to 3-1 after an error in the top of the third.

After making a few substitutions, which Onken said she will continue to test through the beginning of the season, the Chieftains scored two on an error, and the game was called early because of the time limit, with a final score of 3-3.

“I want to know that I can put anybody in at any time and want to give everybody an opportunity to show that and (answer), can we put the ball in play and make contact?” Onken said. “And can they have the confidence to put the ball in play, make contact?”

Onken added that the Chieftains were able to make the routine plays well “for the most part” and have solid pitching.

“Pitching has been pretty solid as well,” she said. “That's a big bonus for us right now. We've got a little depth on the pitching mound and so we have the ability to move kids in and out, and that was something else I could see today by giving different pitchers that opportunity to pitch.”

Throughout the season, the Chieftains will have to deal with

Belleue East won the second game 9-2 over the Bulldogs, jumping ahead for good with a seven-run first inning.

A three-run triple by Alisha McMurtry opened the scoring, and a sacrifice bunt by Cota Barmore made it 4-0. Abbi Bishop drove in another on a bunt single, a groundout by Peyton Ayala scored the sixth, and Madi Cruise drew a walk to close out the inning.

Omaha Burke scored one run each in the second and third innings, but a two-run single by Jillian Weber pushed the Bellevue East lead to 9-2. The game ended due to the time limit after the top of the fourth.

Onken said the main challenge for the Chieftains will be the lack of depth at catcher (just two players), especially as the catchers and pitchers rotate and play middle infield.

“Our rotation could very well be shortstop (or) second to pitcher (to) catcher, which is kind of not the traditional rotation,” Onken said. “But that may be what's best for this particular team and this particular group of athletes.”

The Chieftains head coach said she did notice a couple of opportunities when the Chieftains could have scraped another run across in the Papio South game, but she thought the team did a good job of getting on the same page.

“Just remembering your pregame routines, remembering your pitches, because you have a lot of different (players), everybody's kind of new, catchers are new, so we're just really young,” Onken said. “Every little detail they learn every day, and so continuing to have this opportunity, but then building on those things and little corrections through the next few days of practice. And then hopefully those little things that we noticed this weekend we correct, and we're ready to play Thursday night.”