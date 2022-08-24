SOFTBALL: Bellevue West offense booms, Omaha Bryan and Gross Catholic host tourneys

While Bellevue East hosted the Chieftain Tournament in the opening weekend of the softball season, Omaha Bryan and Bellevue West played in the Bryan Invite, and Gross Catholic hosted the Cougar Classic.

Before the Bryan Invite, the Thunderbirds defeated Omaha Northwest on Thursday, Aug. 18, by a final score of 18-1. The Thunderbirds then won 13-3 over Lincoln High and 11-0 over Omaha Central as the offensive outburst continued.

“Collectively, our mentality has changed ten times more as it was,” Thunderbirds senior center fielder Madi Hays said. “We’re just in there, we’re fighting every single pitch and we’re going to work, grinding every single pitch and we’re seeing that that ball is ours. And we’re taking every single pitch that we need to take and we’re just making things happen.”

However, in the win over the Links, head coach Bre Salgado suffered a concussion. Hays said the Thunderbirds love having Salgado around and had to dig deeper to pull out the win against the Eagles.

“Our team chemistry is 10 times better than it was,” Hays said. “She just brought so much joy to all of us. And so now we’re just going out there playing for her and we’re thinking every single pitch is just for Coach.”

In her first year in charge, Salgado has already made a difference just four games into the season by bringing structure.

“We love how she does everything,” Hays said. “She’s very collective. She likes to be very inclusive, and we love that and she’s just a new face, she has a bright smile every single day. We love seeing her and she’s always so happy. And she just brings again a new mentality and we’re all just so happy to have her. We just love Coach Salgado.”

In the win over Central, starting pitcher Haley deMontel threw a no-hitter to send the Thunderbirds to the championship game of the Bryan Tournament against Fremont.

Hays said that mentality has been key to the team’s success at the plate, in the circle and on the field.

“It’s a very mental game, and a lot of us just being loud in the dugout, having fun, doing cheers,” Hays said. “It doesn’t matter how much you’re down or how much you’re up, nobody should be able to come to a dugout and be like, I wonder who’s winning.”

Against Fremont, the Thunderbirds lost their first game of the season 11-7. Hays drove in three runs, and Pelcy Clark added two more, but starting pitcher Aubrey White had a tough outing, allowing 10 runs (five earned).

As they move through the remainder of the season, Hays hopes the Thunderbirds can continue to make noise.

“It should always be a wonder game and we’re always loud,” Hays said. “Not necessarily obnoxious, but we always gotta be in somebody’s head and we’re up here and we’re gonna keep competing and keep moving through the season.”

With a record of 3-1 through the opening weekend, the Thunderbirds faced Platteview on the road on Monday and Marian on the road on Tuesday (both games after the Leader’s print deadline), and they will play in the Blair Tournament on Saturday.

The team hosting the invitational along with Central, Omaha Bryan, opened their season on Thursday with a 10-0 loss to Omaha Westview, but bounced back on Friday. Senior Emma Loftus shutout Omaha North in a 7-0 win.

An 18-1 blow-out loss to Fremont and a 10-9 loss to Central after scoring four in the first inning closed the weekend for the Bears.

Moving forward, the Bears played Douglas County West and Omaha Central in Omaha on Monday and Millard West at home on Tuesday (both after the Leader’s deadline), and they will play in the Omaha South Tournament on Thursday and Friday.

Gross Catholic, meanwhile, opened their season with a 6-3 win over DC West on Thursday before dropping games to Duchesne/Roncalli (9-6) and Ralston (6-2).

With a record of 1-2, the Cougars next play against McCook and North Platte in Hastings on Thursday, and against Grand Island (4:30 p.m.) Elkhorn (to follow) and Lincoln Northeast (to follow Lincoln Northeast v. Grand Island) in the Lincoln Public Schools Classic at Doris Blair Softball Complex on Saturday.