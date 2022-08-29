SOFTBALL: Bellevue West runners-up in Blair Tournament

Bellevue West finished runners-up in the Blair Tournament, while Bellevue East split two games and Omaha Bryan played in the Omaha South Invitational.

The Thunderbirds began the week with an 18-0 win over Platteview on Monday, Aug. 22 and 6-1 at Marian on Tuesday.

In the Blair Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 27, the Thunderbirds won 8-2 against both Ashland/Greenwood and Malcolm before losing 3-2 to Omaha Mercy in the championship game, dropping to 6-3 this season.

This week, the Thunderbirds host Westside on Tuesday at 6 p.m. (after the Leader's print deadline), Papio South on Thursday at 6 p.m. and then play in the Kaiti Williams Memorial Invite on Friday-Saturday.

The Chieftains, meanwhile, beat Omaha Buena Vista 16-0 on Monday, Aug. 22, and lost to Millard North 12-1 the next day to drop to 2-5 on the season.

Next up for the Chieftains is a home game against Fremont on Monday, Aug. 29, at 6:30 p.m. (after the Leader's print deadline) before playing in the same invite as the Thunderbirds.

The Bears lost to DC West (8-0) and beat Omaha Central on Monday, Aug. 22 (11-3) before losing 14-0 to Millard West on Tuesday.

On Thursday in the Omaha South invite, the Bears beat the hosts 12-2, lost to Nebraska City 11-1 and beat Omaha North 9-1 to improve to 4-6.

This week, the Bears will play in the Van Metre Invitational on Friday and Saturday.