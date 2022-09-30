SOFTBALL: Chieftains' senior night spoiled by 7-0 loss to Monarchs

Once the recognitions were done, it was a tough senior night for Bellevue East in a 7-0 loss to Papillion-La Vista on Thursday, Sept. 29.

For most of the night, freshman Alisha McMurtry, younger sister of senior Breanne, was able to keep the Monarchs mostly in check, allowing three earned runs through six innings.

However, the Chieftains were unable to do anything with five hits, and they were shut out as the Monarchs poured on four runs in the top of the seventh.

Regardless of the loss, which drops Bellevue East to 12-15, Chieftains head coach Casie Onken said the seniors have led a young team.

"They've taken this team that's young and they've led them and showed them how to compete," Onken said. "They have the discipline piece down where they make sure that the other girls are doing their part -- whether running between innings, bringing equipment, just finishing out every dynamic. They're really taught the younger players what it means to play here."

Individually, Onken said Jill Weber brings positivity and hard work.

"She never gives up, she never complains, and she just gives it everything you've got," Onken said. "Zoe is the same way, she just always has a smile on her face and is always pushing herself to that next level. And Bre is always looking at herself first as a leader so that she can be that example by showing them what we're looking for. And everybody looks up to all three of them for each of those things."