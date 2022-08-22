SOFTBALL: Freshman Croteau, Thunderbirds slam Trojans

SPRINGFIELD -- Bellevue West freshman Mady Croteau hit a grand slam as the Thunderbirds won 18-0 over Platteview on Monday, Aug. 22.

"She's always been good," said Jimmy deMontel, currently co-head coaching with Elizabeth Kottich while Bre Salgado is out with a concussion. "I've coached her ever since she was a little kid. I know how good she is, and she just puts a bat on the ball, puts the ball in play, puts pressure on the defense and finds a way to get on (base). (She is the) perfect number two (hitter) in front of Madi Hays."

The Thunderbirds surged ahead with a seven-run first inning, continuing a start to the season that has included games with 18, 13, 11 and 7 runs scored.

“I think that the girls have a good approach at the plate," deMontel said. "They're looking for pitches they can drive and they're hitting them, they're hitting mistake (pitches).”

Croteau hit the grand slam with four runs already scored in the top of the second inning, and deMontel said he was "hoping it was going over" the left field fence.

"She's a freshman, she's batting 1.000 right now, hasn't gotten out all year," he said. "Just a huge part of this lineup, puts the ball in play, hits it hard, just works hard."

The Thunderbirds would add two more runs in the second inning to pull ahead 17-0, and added one more in the third inning before the game was called for a mercy rule.

"Overall, they're just a good team," Platteview head coach Aaron Lingle said.

Next up for Bellevue West is a road game against Omaha Marian on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.