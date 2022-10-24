SOFTBALL: Hays prepares for early start at UTSA after record-setting career at Bellevue West

Bellevue West senior center fielder Madi Hays tied or set 11 school records ahead of an early graduation and enrollment at University of Texas-San Antonio.

Hays is either alone or tied for career records in home runs, batting average, on-base percentage and total bases. For a single season, Hays is tied or owns the record for runs, home runs, batting average, on-base percentage, runs batted in, slugging percentage and total bases.

Of those records, her favorite is RBIs, because “that’s not just me getting across the plate.”

“That’s me getting my teammates across the plate as well,” Hays said. “I think that’s a big part of winning games. It’s just it’s not all about you. And if you play that way, things will go exactly how you think they will and with me batting the four hole and having three great hitters in front of me and the rest of the lineup behind me. I knew I had a job and that was to get those runs across.”

Bellevue West first-year head coach Bre Salgado had a lot to take away after coaching Hays for just one season.

“She was a determined athlete who wanted to push herself and others to get to the next level and completely believes that the program is capable,” Salgado said. “Her softball IQ is through the roof which adds to the outstanding athlete she is. Madi has made an impact on me as a coach and as a human…

“Madi has shared a few times with me that she wishes she could stay another season, but I know that she is ready for bigger and better things. The University of Texas San Antonio is getting a phenomenal athlete and I can’t wait to see the achievements she earns in her next career.”

Hays said her softball IQ and knowledge about the game is what will translate best to the college level.

“I always want the ball to come to me and I have a plan to execute,” Hays said. “I’m always running to a place where, in my head (I’m thinking), if this happens, this is where I’m going with the ball. I think that would be one thing as well as my base running… And last thing I think would be playing by example and playing to a standard that I’ve held myself to for a very long time and just playing the game with respect, playing with the rules and to that standard, but I think my biggest thing is being a part of something that’s bigger than me.”

Going to a program that is “on the rise,” Hays is “really excited” to play with like-minded teammates. Currently training in a strength and conditioning program six days a week, Hays will arrive “on pace” with her Roadrunner teammates.

“When I do arrive in January, I’ll be on pace with the girls already there and then I can hit the ground running with all the girls there,” she said. “And I’m really excited about that.”

From just two years at Bellevue West, Hays will remember the Thunderbirds’ chemistry the most.

“The thing that I’ll remember most of being at Bellevue West for the past two years and even this year, is just how closely bonded we had gotten with each other. And I was like a big sister, me and Pelcy (Clark) we were both seniors, and we were just like the big sisters to 12 other girls and it was just so much fun.”

Hays added that she will remember how closely-knit the TBirds were, and that being close like a family is “part of winning games.”

Her approach is what Hays will take away from her Bellevue West career.

“My approach, like in my mindset, that never changed, but I did feel a sense to finish stronger this year,” Hays said. “I didn’t even know the biggest takeaway would be just not knowing what’s to come but just playing the game.”

Although Hays will redshirt in the spring, Salgado expects the center fielder to have an immediate impact as she lifts, conditions, and practices with the Roadrunners.

“Madi is a one of a kind athlete and her impact is going to be felt in the dugout, on the field, and in the classroom,” Salgado said. “I am beyond excited for her as she takes her next steps in college softball.”

The Thunderbirds head coach also credited Hays for working “extremely hard academically” to graduate early.

Salgado coached Hays for just one season, but said the center fielder brought a “little bit of everything.”

“Offensively, she is just a powerhouse with speed on the bases,” Salgado said. “Defensively, she is a vocal leader and reliable for our pitching staff. As a teammate, she worked with tough love and demonstrated that to the most professional level. She wanted nothing but the best for her teammates and program, and Madi made sure that they knew it.”

The best example of Hays’ leadership came after their 7-3 loss to Norfolk in the District A3 Tournament at Elkhorn South on Thursday, Oct. 6.

“Many of us were sharing tears and us coaches gave the seniors an opportunity to speak to the group,” Salgado said. “Madi Hays told them all to remember her words as they continue in their high school career. To tell themselves, what would Hays say to me? Remember when Hays said this? These comments made the rest of the team giggle and we all shared a collective head nod.”

Hays said that moment was “one of the more special ones” in her career at Bellevue West.

“I ran with them but I had us run poles because I knew us as a team, we were better than that,” the center fielder said. “And as much as we worked hard enough to get where we’re at in the second round, we didn’t need to go home. And that was just my big thing for them because either you do it or you don’t.”

Hays used an example by telling a teammate to take her phone out of her hand, and said “there’s no middle ground.”

“It’s either you take the phone out of my hand or you don’t, and everybody starts laughing. And I looked at him and I said that’s what I mean. Either you do it or you don’t,” she said.

By endorsing friendly competition and playing the game hard and fast and correctly, and having fun, the Thunderbirds had many “laughing moments.”

“Sometimes you get too uptight in the moment and you make the moment bigger than it has to be with. It doesn’t need to be super big and it’s just as little as have fun compete. Play the game right and good things will happen,” Hays said.

Her message was similar to anyone willing to listen.

“I would just want to add to anybody, no matter who it is, always remember to believe and compete,” Hays said. “Never give up and just always bet on yourself. Because at the end of the day that’s what you have is yourself, and your mind, your body and your soul can take you a long ways.”