SOFTBALL: Omaha Bryan deals with adjustments in senior night loss

Omaha Bryan dealt with several adjustments to regular positions in their 8-0 senior night loss to Lincoln Northeast on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

"We had to readjust because we had a player injured previous to this so we weren't playing her tonight," Bears head coach Rachel Allen said. "And then we flipped some players around, so not everyone was ready to go and they were a little unsettled, and senior night's always tough, they come out, get nervous."

Two of the seniors have never played softball before this season, but all five have been important for the Bears this season. Twins Erin and Emma Loftus make up the pitcher-catcher battery, but more on them in an article later this week from the Leader.

Stephany Hernandez has "amazing athletic skills," and has done a "great job" in left field.

"I don't think she's dropped the ball in the last five games, and she is doing her job in left field to catch things and keep them in front of her," Allen said.

Estefany Leiva was dealing with a concussion, and was in right field for the first pitch before being subbed out.

"She's here for everything, she's always cheering and she's always talking," Allen said. "She's always asking questions, and she's helping everyone stay up."

Anhayla DeLuna stepped up to play second base for the Bears, moving from the outfield.

"She kind of got a little nervous about that, but she settled in," Allen said. "She's always up talking, she's always going and she's always trying to build everyone up. No matter how much (even if) she's a little off, but she is trying her hardest to keep a positive vibe."

In Wednesday's game, the hits by the Rockets and errors by the Bears piled up as Lincoln Northeast scored two each in the second, third and fourth innings on the way to an 8-0 win.

With the loss, Bryan drops to 9-17 heading into the season finale on Thursday at Omaha Central.