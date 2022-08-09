SOFTBALL: Omaha Bryan looks for continued improvement

Omaha Bryan looks to take further steps forward after an improved 2021 season.

“This year’s team is planning on building on the successes they saw last year,” head coach Rachel Allen said. “We look forward to seeing our returning seniors finish strong and are excited to see what the incoming freshman will bring to the program.”

While the Bears finished 10-24 last year, their win total was equal to the amount of wins they garnered from 2017-19.

This year, the senior pitching-catching Loftus twins duo — pitcher Emma and catcher Erin — will lead the Bears.

Emma finished 18th nationally in strikeouts (199) and finished 8-16 with a 5.07 ERA in 31 appearances. She also led the team in batting average (.347), RBIs (30), doubles (5), triples (4) and home runs (3).

Erin, meanwhile, led the team in fielding percentage (.995), and batted .315 with seven RBIs, three doubles and two triples.

Incoming freshmen Olivia Polsley and Natalie Arens are also players to watch.

“We hope to continue to grow from where we left off. Emma Loftus ended last season at no. 3 in the state for number of strikeouts, and hopes to grow that number this season,” Allen said.

“We are a young team with many athletes who are working on developing their skills.”

The Bears will begin their season against Omaha North and South at Fontenelle Park on Saturday, Aug. 13.