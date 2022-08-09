SOFTBALL: Salgado aims for state tournament as new coach at Bellevue West

First-year head coach Breanna Salgado aims for making the state tournament as she takes over at Bellevue West.

“As a coach and competitor, my goal is the state tournament,” Salgado said. “I have many expectations for these girls and I believe that they are more than capable of reaching that tournament in October.’

‘At the end of the day, softball is just a game that teaches these ladies about life,” Salgado said. “My overall goal for the program is to create a positive team culture that they enjoy being a part of, as well as growing strong women.”

The Thunderbirds come into 2022 after finishing 8-21 last year, with a loss to Grand Island bringing the season to a close. They will also have to replace Emma Crisman, who led the team with 80 plate appearances last year and batted .274 with 12 RBIs, one double, two triples and one home run.

While Salgado is still learning about her players, she believes that each will be successful.

Senior Madi Hays, committed to play at University of Texas-San Antonio, has been a standout, batting .561 with 22 RBIs, eight doubles, five triples and nine home runs in 22 games played. Hays also ranked fourth nationally in slugging percentage (1.351).

“I believe that she will shine even brighter this year,” Salgado said.

Returning from physical therapy after an injury and “showing strengths in key areas,” junior Taylor Phephles played in all 29 games, but batted just .183 with eight RBIs and three doubles.

In the circle, sophomores Haley DeMontel (3-5, 8.01 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 19 appearances) and Aubrey White (2-3, 3.50 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 13 appearances) are “coming to compete and ready to get some wins under their belts.”

From the team as a whole, Salgado hopes to see an increase of softball IQ and a higher level of understanding for the game.

“I believe that I have great softball background and experiences in different areas than some, and can’t wait to give that to all the athletes on the roster,” she said. “Working on the little things on defense and growing on offense is going to set us up for a successful season.”

Being new to the players and the players being new to Salgado will be a challenge to overcome, and the first-year head coach hopes for an “overall acceptance to the change and growth that is going to happen” and that they “roll with the punches and take waves as they come.”

“We have worked hard this summer and have already taken steps forward, sto starting practice and getting hands on is going to push us even further,” Salgado said.

The Thunderbirds season will begin at Omaha Gross Catholic on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m.