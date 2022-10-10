SOFTBALL: Seasons end at districts for Bears, Chieftains, TBirds

Bellevue East and Bellevue West's seasons ended three wins from making state, while Omaha Bryan lost their first two district games on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

In an elimination game at Millard North against Papio South on Thursday, Oct. 6, the Chieftains lost 10-2, losing by eight runs to the Titans for the second time in District A4.

Head coach Casie Onken said her biggest takeaway from the season is that the Chieftains "fight all the time."

"They work hard and they want to win and they want to be here and even at practice last night, they were taking BP as if it was the first day and they were focused and still working on ways to improve and working on ways to push themselves all the way up till the end."

The Chieftains played a very young squad this fall, which Onken said will certainly help for next year.

"They know now what the varsity level is like, and they understand what it's going to take to win at that level," she said.

The Thunderbirds lost to a repeat opponent as well: Norfolk at Elkhorn South in District A3, by a final score of 7-3.

Head coach Bre Salgado said the season has been "great" but has certainly had its ups and downs.

"I have a really, really good squad and what's nice is we're only losing two, but we're also bringing in some really great freshmen that are going to be able to help out our team in different areas as well," the TBirds first-year head coach said.

Salgado also said moving forward, the TBirds will need to make "some changes with practice plans," and make mental adjustments to their practice and game-day approach.

"It seems like we're a really big roller coaster. We have really high highs we have really low lows. We just have to figure out how to minimize that. Stay more on that flat plane and not get complacent with anything that we do because sometimes that'd be so stuck right there," Salgado said.

Bellevue West split their first two district games on Wednesday, at Elkhorn South, while Bellevue East stayed alive and ended Omaha Bryan’s season with a 12-9 win at Millard North.

The Thunderbirds began the day with a 3-run first inning against Norfolk, before giving up 10 unanswered runs in a 10-3 loss in the first game in District A-3.

“Defensively we didn’t back up our pitchers as much as I would have liked us to,” TBirds head coach Bre Salgado said. “We did make some good plays, but there are also snowball effects, just error after error that we need to definitely clean up.”

The first-year head coach said the TBirds’ offensive mindset started good, but she was “not really sure where that went” after the first inning.

In the second game against Kearney, the TBirds made those adjustments and shut-down the Bearcats in an 8-0 win. Led by senior Madi Hays and freshman Mady Croteau with five combined RBIs, the TBirds advance to face the losing team between Elkhorn South and Norfolk at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

With a win, Bellevue West would then play the team that won between the Storm and Panthers for a chance at making a state tournament appearance (the TBirds would need to win both in a double-elimination format).

At Millard North in District A-4, Bellevue East started the day with a tough 8-0 loss to Papio South. Like their crosstown rivals, the Chieftains couldn’t make the routine plays.

“We gave up too many unearned runs,” Chieftains head coach Casie Onken said. “And then we also didn’t string any hits together.”

And like Bellevue West, East did the opposite (for the most part) in a 12-9 win over Omaha Bryan that was front-loaded with an 18-run second inning.

A loaded 10-run top of the second was punctuated by a three-run inside-the-park home run by Val Fitzgerald. Bears head coach Rachel Allen said the main issue for her team was fielding fly balls.

Staring down the barrel of a second early run-rule (lost 13-0 to the host Mustangs earlier) and quick end to their season, the Bears clawed back.

Senior Erin Loftus delivered a two-run single, and twin sister Emma walked with the bases loaded to cut the deficit to six.

Yazmeen Rocha Garcia then cut that deficit in half with a bases-clearing double, and the Bears added an eighth to trim a seemingly unconquerable deficit to just 10-8.

“They did a great job today,” Allen said. “They dug down deep, found the pitcher, (Bellevue East) went through three different pitchers I think in that inning alone, and they (the Bears) dug deep, they picked it up and they figured out how to make some balls fall where no one was standing.”

In the top of the third and bottom of the fourth, each scored a run to make the score 11-9 in favor of Bellevue East heading into the fifth.

Senior Bre McMurtry drilled a solo home run to dead center, and then shut the door with 5 and 1/3 innings of one run (unearned) pitching to give the Chieftains a 12-9 win and keep their season alive.

While Bellevue East advances to face Papio South again on Thursday at noon, Omaha Bryan’s season comes to a close.

“It’s been a good season,” Allen said. “Next year is going to definitely be a building season, but there’s potential. I lucked out and had two very awesome seniors and a couple extra seniors that are pretty awesome. For girls who have barely played before, we definitely have come a long way to end the season on a 12-9 game.”