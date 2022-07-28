SOFTBALL: Short handed Chieftains aim to improve in fall season

Bellevue East softball goes into the 2022 season short handed but aiming to work hard and improve game-by-game.

“We want to be ready every game and work hard to continue to improve,” Chieftains head coach Casie Onken said.

Senior Breanne McMurtry and juniors Val Fitzgerald and Abbi Bishop will lead the way for the Chieftains, who finished 12-16 in 2021.

McMurtry batted .348 with 19 RBIs and three home runs, while Bishop hit .338 with nine RBIs and Fitzgerald hit .258 with 13 RBIs and one home run.

Freshmen stand-outs include Alisha McMurtry, Maci Cruise, Brynn Friedrich and Cota Barmore, who will all play “big roles” this fall.

The three upperclassmen and four freshmen will be need to step up to replace the production of seniors Kaela Persico and Olivia Holtz, who combined for 45 RBIs last year.

To improve from the finish last year, Onken hopes to see the team show more togetherness.

“I want to focus on the team as a whole and share achievements as one large group.”

Another challenge the Chieftains will have to overcome is a lack of players.

“At this point I think we will only have 16 players in our entire program,” Onken said. “That is the lowest number I have ever gone into a season with.”

The Chieftains begin their season in Bellevue on Aug. 13 with games against Papio South (9 a.m.) and Omaha Burke (noon).