Spaghetti dinner to raise money for Stinson family

The public is invited to a spaghetti dinner Saturday to raise money for the Stinson family.

Bob Stinson, a longtime Bellevue resident and public servant, died May 26 from cancer. Event organizers hope to raise money for his wife of 43 years, Linda Stinson, to offset some of the medical costs.

The fundraiser will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Bellevue Volunteer Firefighters Banquet Hall, located at 2108 Franklin St. in Bellevue.

The suggested donation will be $10 a person at the door. At the event, a silent auction and 50/50 raffle will help generate more funds. People can also give digitally via the Venmo account @stinson-family.

Stinson spent nearly his entire life in Bellevue, having attended Bellevue Public Schools and graduated from Bellevue High School in 1977. He served at the Bellevue Police Department, Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department and Bellevue Parks Department.

After having been elected to the Bellevue City Council Ward 2 seat in November 2018, Stinson had been planning to run for re-election.

“Bob gave so much to this community,” according to a Facebook event post. “Lets give back to his family.”