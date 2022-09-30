Splash pads open through weekend

Bellevue Public Works announced Thursday that all three of the city's splash pads will remain open through the weekend.

The warm weather expected this weekend was grounds for the extension of the season, which is now expected to close on Monday, Oct. 3. Highs are forecast near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The restrooms will remain open through the month of October for visitors to the park to use, according to the City of Bellevue, Nebraska Facebook page, where the announcement was made.

The city's splash pads are located at Everett Park, Looking Glass Park and Hastings Banner Park.