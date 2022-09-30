 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Splash pads open through weekend

093022-bl-news-splash-pads-p1

The splash pad, at Hastings Banner Park on Virginia Street west of 48th Street. Bellevue Public Works announced Thursday that all three city splash pads will remain open through the weekend.

 EUGENE CURTIN, BELLEVUE LEADER FILE PHOTO

Bellevue Public Works announced Thursday that all three of the city's splash pads will remain open through the weekend.

The warm weather expected this weekend was grounds for the extension of the season, which is now expected to close on Monday, Oct. 3. Highs are forecast near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The restrooms will remain open through the month of October for visitors to the park to use, according to the City of Bellevue, Nebraska Facebook page, where the announcement was made.

The city's splash pads are located at Everett Park, Looking Glass Park and Hastings Banner Park.

