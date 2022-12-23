State, county officials say general election went smoothly

The November general election went well, state and county officials said earlier this month, although some changes are expected before the 2024 presidential election.

Sarpy County saw voter turnout of 53% with about 123,000 registered voters, members of the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners were told during a report from the Sarpy County Election Commission.

"We saw impressive numbers from our voters in a nonpresidential election year for the general election," said Michelle Boyland, chief deputy of elections for the county.

Boyland filled in for Election Commissioner Emily Ethington — who was out sick during the Dec. 6 board meeting — during the report, which was requested by Chairman Don Kelly.

Boyland said the commission kept busy this year, with a special congressional election and 71 sanitary and improvement elections on top of the primary and general midterms. The office also processed thousand of petition signatures.

The county added 30 new polling sites, bringing its total to 81. Commission staff had to work with vendors to secure equipment and identify sites and election workers for those new polling sites.

"We had over 600 workers from different political parties throughout the county for each election day," Boyland said.

Boyland thanked the Boy Scouts of America Troop 231 for providing election night support at its warehouse, which she noted was moved to the county's 1102 campus this election cycle.

The new location required election workers to coordinate with other county departments to best use shared space, but it also allowed for more early voting signage and a disability accessible drop box, which brought the county's total drop boxes to seven.

Boyland said the commission is at capacity with storage space due to the increased number of polling locations. She said some other changes are needed before 2024, such as finding a way to reconfigure some of the office space to make room for temporary workers.

"Not enough parking from voters continues to be a concern," Boyland said. "We would love to partner with the board to find a remedy for some of the concerns for future elections in our new space."

Nevertheless, the election went well this fall.

"Election Day and canvassing board counting proceeded smoothly," Boyland said.

An on-demand ballot printing machine has been a particularly helpful addition to the county election office, she added.

"This printer is designed to print ballots upon request for early voting in our office, which is beneficial at reducing errors in the distribution of ballots," Boyland said.

At the state level, Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced that an audit has verified the accuracy of voting machines across Nebraska.

Evnen said a manual count of 48,292 ballots from 132 voting precincts across all 93 counties was conducted. He said the audit was expanded to cover 10% of precincts, using paper ballots to ensure equipment functioned properly on Election Day.

The audit hand-counted the governor's race, the U.S. House of Representatives race and a local race for each precinct reviewed. A total of 11 discrepancies were found, "an error rate of twenty-three thousandths of one percent."

Five of the apparent differences were the result of a light mark on a ballot, which Evnen said makes it questionable if they were really discrepancies at all, since the voter’s intent was unclear.

“This highlights the importance of following the instructions that are found on every ballot and clearly darkening the oval on the ballot,” Evnen said, “If you make a mistake on a ballot, you can ask for a new ballot.”

Evnen also noted that a centralized list of those who voted in the election was prepared prior to state certification. Typically, those lists haven't been compiled until 30 days after the election. The voter history list was compared to the tabulated ballot count.

The net difference between cast ballots and tabulated ballots was 29, "a variance of four-thousandths of one percent," according to a news release. The variances with the hand-counted audit and comparison of voter history lists "were both minuscule."

“These evaluations demonstrate the very high degree of accuracy and integrity of Nebraska’s ballot counting and reporting process,” Evnen said. “Nebraska voters can be confident that their ballots will continue to be cast securely and counted and reported accurately.”