State cross country results

Here are the results for the Oct. 22 state cross country meet for local athletes:

Bellevue West

Sophomore Kara Muller placed 29th with a time of 20:27.7.

Junior Natalie McNamara placed 48th with a time of 21:10.0

Cornerstone Christian

The Cornerstone Christian boys cross country team placed third overall at the Class D state cross country meet on Oct. 22.

Junior Justin Sherman placed 11th with a time of 17:40.

Junior Ashton Hughes placed 22nd with a time of 18:06.6.

Senior Landon Tarr placed 39th with a time of 18:37.3.

Junior Benjamin Ehrenberg placed 95th with a time of 19:58.5.

Senior Quinton Lovett with a time of 19:58.8.

For the girls, Junior Brekyn Kok placed 13th with a time of 21:05.0.

