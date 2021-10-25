State cross country results

Here are the results for the Oct. 22 state cross country meet for local athletes:
Bellevue West
Sophomore Kara Muller placed 29th with a time of 20:27.7.
Junior Natalie McNamara placed 48th 6:20 44 13:22 21:10.0 6:49
Cornerstone Christian
The Cornerstone Christian boys cross country team placed third overall at the Class D state cross country meet on Oct. 22.
Junior Justin Sherman placed 11th with a time of 17:40.
Junior Ashton Hughes placed 22nd with a time of 18:06.6.
Senior Landon Tarr placed 39th with a time of 18:37.3.
Junior Benjamin Ehrenberg placed 95th with a time of 19:58.5.
Senior Quinton Lovett with a time of 19:58.8.
For the girls, Junior Brekyn Kok placed 13th with a time of 21:05.0.