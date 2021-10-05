State motions to charge Price with first degree murder

The State has filed a motion to amend the charges in State v. Adam Price to two counts of first degree murder, according to Chief Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Bonnie Moore.

Price's two children -- 5-year-old Emily and 3-year-old Theodore -- were found dead in his Bellevue home during a welfare check in May. Price fled Nebraska following the deaths of the children and was arrested by law enforcement in Pacifica, California.

Price has been incarcerated in the Sarpy County Jail since May 27 on two counts of child abuse resulting in death.

"Recently obtained autopsy reports show that Emily and Theodore died by asphyxia due to smothering. based on this new information, the State filed a motion to amend the charges to two counts of first degree murder," Moore said.

Price is scheduled to appear before Judge Thompson on Tuesday, Oct. 12, regarding the State's motion to amend the charges. If convicted, Price faces life in prison.